Religious animosity affects entire nation, we have to work together to counter it: Ajit Doval

Updated: July 30, 2022 6:29:09 pm
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Saturday said that there are some people who create animosity in the name of religion and ideology which affects the entire nation and to counter this, religious leaders will have to work together.
He said that efforts are required to sort out misunderstandings and make every religious body feel part of India.
He made these remarks in the presence of religious leaders from different religions at an interfaith conference organised by All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council (AISSC) at the Constitution Club here.
“Some people create animosity in name of religion that adversely affects the entire country. We cannot be mute spectator to this. To counter religious animosity, we have to work together and make every religious body feel part of India. In this we sail and sink together,” Doval said in the conference.
Subscriber Only Stories
At the conference, religious leaders under the aegis of AISSC passed a resolution to “ban organisations like PFI” and other such fronts which have been “indulging in anti-national activities”.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Why would Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Yuzevendra Chahal want the world to see their leg-pulling session?
Damaged mattress row: V-C of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences resigns, 2 doctors step down from posts
'Mumbai won't be financial capital if Gujaratis, Rajasthanis are not here': Maharashtra Governor's remark triggers row
Gujarat court rejects bail pleas of Teesta, Sreekumar
Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and morePremium
Read next week’s horoscope nowPremium
Latest News
FDIC urges banks to police misleading crypto claims on deposit insurance
Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi give major couple goals as they enjoy their vacay in Maldives
Once an aspiring wrestler, weightlifter Gururaja wins back-to-back CWG medals
Explained: The violent conflict in Congo, in which two BSF personnel were killed
Kajol on daughter Nysa’s Bollywood debut: ‘She will make that decision for herself’
Swatantra Dev Singh at exit door, decks cleared for UP BJP to get new president
Gujarat to hoist one crore national flags under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign
Indonesia blocks Yahoo, Paypal, gaming websites over licence breaches
Rajkummar Rao buys Janhvi Kapoor’s three-storey Juhu house for Rs 44 crore, once had only Rs 18 in his bank account
Airport fashion: Disha Patani to Kiara Advani, celebs amp up the style quotient
Before NEET UG 2022 result is out, check Karnataka MBBS admission process and cut-off
Karan Johar on Hindi films not performing at box office: ‘Bollywood bashing is nonsense’