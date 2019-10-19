Religare: Singh brothers tell court they want to settle matter

Former promoters of Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL), Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh, arrested by the EOW for an alleged diversion of funds and causing a loss of Rs 2,397 crore to Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL), sought interim bail from a Delhi court, saying they wanted to settle the case with the complainant.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat took note of the submission and issued production warrant for the accused persons for Tuesday. The court posted the matter for hearing on October 22. The court on Thursday sent Singh brothers and other accused — Sunil Godhwani, Kavi Arora and Anil Saxena — to judicial custody till October 31.

Counsel for Malvinder, Manu Sharma, told the court that his client was willing to settle the matter. “The complainant was willing to talk to me and find a resolution. Let us find a solution, but I can’t be sitting inside. I can’t come out and talk”.

Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, appearing for RFL’s Manpreet Singh Suri who is the complainant, said he wanted the proposal in writing.

“We are open to any kind of settlement. Let them give a proposal. They are saying let me come out on bail and then we will cooperate is vague … there are some elements of criminality also here,” Pahwa told the court.

Counsel for Shivinder, DP Singh, told the court, “I can assure this court with some confidence the police is also not clear with what the case is. Let them come on interim bail only to talk to mediators and talk directly. What will be important is I (Shivinder) will come out, and I sit with them chalk out the entire thing”.