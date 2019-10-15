Religare fund diversion case: Delhi court extends police custody of Singh brothers by two days

A Delhi court Tuesday extended the police custody of former promoters of Fortis Healthcare, Shivinder Singh and his elder brother Malvinder Singh by two days, in connection with an alleged fraud case involving misappropriation of funds of Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL), causing it losses of Rs 2,397 crore.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat extended custodial interrogation of Singh brothers, along with senior official Sunil Godhwani, after the probe agency sought their two-day custody saying that new material has come up in the case, PTI reported.

In reply, Malvinder’s lawyer told the court that they were not opposing the plea and were ready to assist the probe.

Both Shivinder and Malvinder were arrested on Thursday by the Economic Offences Wing (EoW) of the Delhi Police for alleged diversion of public money “in a clandestine manner for their own benefit”. The other three accused in the case are Sunil Godhwani, former chairman and managing director of Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL), Kavi Arora and Anil Saxena who held “important managerial positions in REL and RFL”. All three have also been sent to two-day judicial custody.

The arrest came two months after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out searches at the homes of the Singh brothers after revelations from the Mauritius Leaks on their offshore holdings were described as “corroborative evidence” for the investigating agency.

(With inputs from PTI)