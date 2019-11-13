Relief to nine prisoners in Punjab jails: Two set to walk free shortly, no word yet on Rajoana’s case

Over a month after the Centre cleared for relief cases of nine Sikh prisoners to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, two among them are set to walk out of Patiala Central Jail in a few days with concerned authorities in Union Territory of Chandigarh giving a go-ahead for their release. Subang Singh and Nand Singh had been booked in Chandigarh for murder in February 1995.

Apart from remission to eight prisoners, Centre had also recommended the commutation of death sentence of Balwant Singh Rajoana, the key conspirator in then Punjab CM Beant Singh’s assassination in 1995. The blast triggered by human bomb Dilawar Singh had killed 17 others too.

A functionary in CM Amarinder Singh’s office said that Rajoana’s case has been forwarded to Chandigarh administration for further action as the crime had happened in the UT.

“Once procedural formalities are complete for the commutation of Rajoana’s death sentence to life imprisonment, he would be eligible to come out of jail on parole initially,” said a Punjab Jails Department official.

In Ludhiana, Kamaldeep Kaur, who calls herself Rajoana’s sister, said: “We enquired today from Patiala jail and they haven’t received any document yet.”

She added: “We will be able to apply for parole only after written copy of the order reaches the Patiala Jail Superintendent, but he hasn’t received any written orders yet. Also, we are unaware if they (jail authorities) will be releasing my brother on their own or we have to file some plea. Since my brother never hired an advocate, we are unaware of the exact legal procedure to be followed, but we will be requesting SGPC to help us with this because earlier also they had filed his clemency plea on our behalf. My brother has already spent 24 years in jail and ideally government should now release him on their own considering that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has commuted his death sentence.”

Kaur, who says that her parents had adopted Rajoana when she was very young, went on to add: “My own brother was killed in a fake encounter. In this turbulent journey of 24 years, many of Rajoana’s own refused to stand by him, but I was always by his side. He won’t be living at his village but at my place.”

While the commutation Rajoana’s death sentence to life imprisonment is to be taken up by the President under Article 72 of the Constitution, the Centre had recommended that remission cases of eight other prisoners, who were shifted to Punjab from jails outside the state, are to be taken up by the respective state governments where they were booked.

Their cases for remission will be taken up by the Governor of the respective states under Article 161 of the Constitution which empowers him to exercise, among others the powers to grant remission. A Punjab government officials said all cases have already been sent to respective state governments.

Among these eight, release of Subeg Singh and Nand Singh, who have served more than 24 years and 23 years of actual sentence in prison, respectively, have been cleared by Chandigarh. Patiala jail officials said the duo would be released after some procedural things like furnishing of bonds, which could not be completed due to holidays.