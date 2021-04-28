Relief to certain categories, no power tariff hike in Haryana

Out of little over 70 lakh consumers in Haryana, almost 33 lakh belong to UHBVN (Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam) while little less than 38 lakh are of DHBVN (Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam).

The power authorities in Haryana Tuesday claimed that ‘major relief’ has been given to certain categories of consumers insisting that no further increase in the electricity tariff has been made for the consumers.

Out of little over 70 lakh consumers in Haryana, almost 33 lakh belong to UHBVN (Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam) while little less than 38 lakh are of DHBVN (Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam). While referring to the Aggregate Revenue Requirement (ARR)/Tariff Order of Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) for the distribution companies for 2021-22, an official stated the new electricity charges will be applicable with retrospective effect from April 1.

“The new tariffs will be very beneficial in bringing the industry and economy back on track,” the official claimed, adding major relief was given to agro industries last year.

According to officials, bulk supply (domestic) fixed charges have been reduced. For crematoriums and burial grounds, the lowest energy charges of the HT/LT (high tension/ low tension) will be charged and no fixed charges shall be levied. Electrical vehicle charging stations have also been given concessions with the Commission considering the need for promoting faster adoption of electric vehicles in Haryana while proposing fixed charges at the rate of Rs 100/kW/kVA per month.

The last tariff hike of about 13% was ordered in 2013-14 and 8.5% hike, on an average, was approved by the HERC in 2015-16. Thereafter, the consumer tariff has been retained at the same levels except reduction in tariff for the domestic consumers falling in category-I in the FY 2020-21.

The concessional tariff, for incremental consumption, for the time slot of 9 pm to 5:30 am (from November 2021 to March 2022 ) has been considerably reduced so as to encourage HT consumers to shift load from peak to off peak hours and thereby reduce their own average cost of power used in the production processes as well as avoid scheduling of expensive power during the peak hours/period by the discoms, thereby reducing the average cost of power purchase of the discoms as well.