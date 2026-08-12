Relief to Adani: US court permanently dismisses criminal case against him

The counts covered securities-fraud conspiracy, wire-fraud conspiracy and securities fraud. The dismissals were with prejudice, meaning the charges cannot be refiled.

A US federal judge has permanently dismissed criminal charges against Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar, removing a major legal overhang that had dogged the ports-to-energy conglomerate for nearly two years.

US District Judge Nicholas Garaufis of the Eastern District of New York approved the Justice Department’s request to dismiss the charges.

Adani welcomed the decision, saying he accepted it with “humility” and “deep respect” for the judicial process.

In a 47-page order issued on August 10, Garaufis granted the Justice Department’s Rule 48 (a) motion to dismiss Counts Two, Three and Four of the indictment against Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani, and former Adani Green Energy CEO Vneet Jaain.