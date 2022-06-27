In relief to rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, Supreme Court pushes deadline on plea seeking their disqualification

The Supreme Court Monday extended the time granted by Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Narhari Zirwal to the dissident Shiv Sena MLAs, including Eknath Shinde, to reply to a notice on the petition seeking their disqualification till 5.30 pm on July 12.

A vacation bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice J B Pardiwala that issued the notice on two petitions — one by dissident leader Eknath Shinde and the other by 15 dissident MLAs who had been served disqualification notices — fixed July 11 to hear the matter again. “In the meanwhile, as an interim measure, the time granted by Deputy Speaker to petitioners or other similarly placed MLAs to submit their written submissions today by 5.30 PM be extended till July 12, 2022, 5.30 PM,” the bench also directed.

Taking note of the rebel MLAs’ plea that their life and property were under threat following the rebellion, the court also recorded the statement of the standing counsel for Maharashtra that “adequate steps have already been taken and the state government shall further ensure that no harm is caused to the life, liberty and property of the 39 MLAs or their family members”.

The court directed that a counter affidavit be filed by the respondents within five days and that the MLAs could file rejoinder affidavits, if any, within the next three days. It also sought the counter affidavit after the MLAs and Maharastra Assembly Deputy Speaker sought to contradict each other on the notice served by the dissident MLAs for disqualification of the Deputy Speaker.

The Deputy Speaker contended that the notice was sent from an unregistered email and as such was not taken on record as its genuineness was in doubt. The court then wondered what steps had been taken to check its genuineness and directed that whatever steps were taken be explained in an affidavit.

Senior advocates A M Singhvi and Devdutt Kamat appearing for the Deputy Speaker and other respondents opposed the prayer for interim orders saying disqualifications proceedings by Speaker/Deputy Speaker were proceedings of the House and hence courts can’t intervene.

But the bench referred to an SC ruling which said a judicial review is not barred.

Appearing for the rebel MLAs, senior advocate Neeraj Kishan referred to the SC ruling which said that the Speaker of an Assembly cannot decide on disqualification of MLAs while a motion for removal of the Speaker is pending.

To a specific query from the bench as to why they had not approached the HC, the MLAs cited threatening statements etc against them and said the atmosphere in Mumbai is not conducive to their pursuing legal remedies there.