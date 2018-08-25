Relief in flexi-fares for premium trains on the cards

Deliberations are also on to increase the 10 per cent discount during certain non-peak periods of the year, sources said. (File Photo) Deliberations are also on to increase the 10 per cent discount during certain non-peak periods of the year, sources said. (File Photo)

Two years after introducing airline-like “flexi fares” for premium trains, the Railways Ministry is now discussing ways to introduce some “relief” ahead of the election year.

Talks are on in the ministry to introduce an experimental one-month suspension of flexi-fare system in some trains during the lean season, around September, sources have told The Indian Express.

According to sources, low occupancy — as low as 30 per cent — in several premium trains, including the Rajdhanis, especially during the “lean” season, have triggered such talks.

Deliberations are also on to increase the 10 per cent discount, currently applicable on remaining vacant berths after the preparation of the chart, during certain non-peak periods of the year, sources said.

A senior Rail Bhawan bureaucrat told The Indian Express that “some relief” was on the cards and the matter was likely to take final shape by next week.

Before introducing such a relief, there are modalities that are to be finalised, including ways to refund the extra “flexi-fare” money already charged from passengers who have booked tickets a few months in advance.

It is to be noted that in various popular sectors, like Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata and even Delhi-Bengaluru, low-cost airlines have been able to offer more attractive fares than premium trains, which have flexi-fares.

Cost of an AC-II berth on Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani is Rs 3580, which makes a round-journey cost around Rs 7,000. Whereas low-cost flights offer a round trip for around Rs 5000, if booked a month in advance, on the same route.

The withdrawal or suspension of flexi-fares is, however, problematic as the railways has earned an additional Rs 1,500 crore since the time this system was introduced in September 2016. To approve a policy that would see railways losing this extra money will be difficult to justify for policymakers.

A counter-argument, to remove the system during certain times of the year might actually increase the earnings (during those periods).

An analysis by Rail Bhawan shows the number of passengers in premium trains increased by 1.37 per cent, when compared to the same period the previous year when the flexi-fare system had not been introduced. In Rajdhanis, Shatabdis and Durontos, the occupancy figures of AC-II class, however, dropped by almost 10 per cent between September 2016 and July 2017, when compared with the same period the previous year when flexi fares were not rolled out.

