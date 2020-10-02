Relief for Punjab CM, son as court stays ED inspection in I-T cases against them

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh. (File Photo)

In a breather for Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh and his son Raninder Singh, a Ludhiana court Thursday stayed inspection of records by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in two cases – one each registered against the senior Congress leader and his son for alleged income tax evasion.

The order by additional district and session judge Atul Kasana came a week after the same court on September 25 had granted stay on ED inspection in another case registered against Raninder Singh after his counsel had filed revised petition under section 397 of CrPC. Now, all three cases have been adjourned for October 16.

On September 18, the court of judicial magistrate Jasbeer Singh had allowed the ED to inspect fresh Income Tax records of Captain and his son on September 28. However, on September 25, judge Kasana, while admitting the revised petition filed by Raninder Singh under section 397 of CrPC, passed a fresh order staying the September 18 order.

Now, next hearing on applications filed by the ED seeking inspection of fresh records submitted by I-T department in all three cases is scheduled for October 16 , said Gurmukh Singh, counsel for Raninder Singh. He added that both the ED and the I-T department have also been issued notices by the court.

In the revised petition filed by Raninder, it was argued that the ED has no ‘locus standi’ in the matter. Raninder’s counsel also argued that they were not served any notice and hence the September 18 order was ‘non-maintainable’. It was also argued that three I-T cases against Captain and son were still ‘sub-judice’ in trial court.

A case against Captain is registered under section 277 (false statement of verification) of the I-T Act while two against Raninder are registered under the section 276-C (evasion of tax) and section 277 of the I-T Act with I-T department being the complainant in the case. They are ongoing in the trial court of chief judicial magistrate PS Kaleka.

