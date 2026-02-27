Relief for Kerala Story 2: High Court’s Division Bench lifts stay on release

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday lifted the interim stay on the release of Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond.
The Bench of Justices S A Dharmadhikari and P V Balakrishnan stayed the single bench order of Thursday, after producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah moved an appeal. The single bench of Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas had stayed the release of the film for two weeks and had directed the CBFC to review the screening certificate it had issued to the movie, which is a sequel to the controversial Kerala Story.
The film was slated for release on Friday across the country. On Thursday, hours after the single bench verdict, the film producers appealed to the Division Bench, which heard the matter on Thursday night. During the hearing, the Division Bench raised doubts on whether a decision on the matter could be made based on the movie’s teaser released last week.
The single bench had said that materials available prima facie indicate a manifest absence of application of mind to the requirement of law by CBFC, and the possibility of communal disharmony or denigration of a community also being prima facie involved in the movie. It had said the movie’s release, without scrutiny by the higher authorities, would be legally improper.
Referring to the movie the movie being a sequel, the single bench had said one movie relating to a social issue may not significantly affect attitudes towards a group, but continual exposure to films of a similar character may produce a change. The repeated portrayal of the theme in a second movie almost of the same name and concept, as evident from the scenes shown in the teaser for the sequel movie, can have a tendency to create contempt for a religious group, tend to promote communal and even fanatical attitudes and even endanger public order, the single bench had said.
Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, where he leads the publication's coverage from Kerala. With over 25 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political, religious, and developmental landscape of South India.
Expertise, Experience, and Authority
Decades of Regional Specialization: Shaju has spent more than two decades documenting the "Kerala Model" of development, its complex communal dynamics, and its high-stakes political environment.
Key Coverage Beats: His extensive reporting portfolio includes:
Political & Governance Analysis: In-depth tracking of the LDF and UDF coalitions, the growth of the BJP in the state, and the intricate workings of the Kerala administration.
Crime & Investigative Journalism: Noted for his coverage of high-profile cases such as the gold smuggling probe, political killings, and the state’s counter-terrorism efforts regarding radicalization modules.
Crisis Management: He has led ground-level reporting during major regional crises, including the devastating 2018 floods, the Nipah virus outbreaks, and the Covid-19 pandemic response. ... Read More