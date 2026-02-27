Relief for Kerala Story 2: High Court’s Division Bench lifts stay on release

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday lifted the interim stay on the release of Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond.

The Bench of Justices S A Dharmadhikari and P V Balakrishnan stayed the single bench order of Thursday, after producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah moved an appeal. The single bench of Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas had stayed the release of the film for two weeks and had directed the CBFC to review the screening certificate it had issued to the movie, which is a sequel to the controversial Kerala Story.

The film was slated for release on Friday across the country. On Thursday, hours after the single bench verdict, the film producers appealed to the Division Bench, which heard the matter on Thursday night. During the hearing, the Division Bench raised doubts on whether a decision on the matter could be made based on the movie’s teaser released last week.