Relief for carriage owners and coachmen: Two years after Victorias were banned, state clears rehab plan for horses, men

Nearly two years after Mumbai’s iconic horse-driven carriages, the Victorias, were banned by the Bombay High Court, the Maharashtra government on Monday finally cleared a plan for rehabilitation of the families who used to make a living out of the buggies.

The Maharashtra cabinet approved the much-delayed rehabilitation plan for the carriage owners and the coachmen impacted by the ban. A separate committee was also formed to ensure the well-being of the horses.

In June 2015, the High Court had directed the Mumbai municipality to ban plying of the decorated horse carriages, while holding their operation as cruelty to animals.

While the courts had directed the authorities to formulate a rehabilitation plan for the affected families and implement the ban within a year’s time, there was a delay in the formulation of such a plan.

The high court had earlier rapped the state government for the delay.

The plan, which was approved by the state cabinet, involves issuing street vending licenses to the affected families. Another option being offered by the government is a one-time monetary compensation.

Around 90 carriage owners and 130 coachmen have so far been identified for rehabilitation, said official government sources.

Those opting for a vending license will also be eligible for a one-time compensation of Rs 1 lakh, while others will be offered a one-time cash compensation of Rs 3 lakh.

The cabinet’s decision was made on the basis of recommendations made by a cabinet sub-panel.

Sources also said that a separate committee has been formed for the rehabilitation of the affected horses.

