Several announcements for Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh in coming days: Mukesh Ambani

Speaking at the 42nd annual general meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries Ltd in Mumbai on Monday, group chairman Mukesh Ambani said they were “committed to support the people of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh” in all their development needs.

Advertising

“Responding to Honourable PM’s (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) appeal, we stand committed to support the people of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh in all their development needs. RIL will create a special task force for developmental activities in J&K and Ladakh,” Mukesh Ambani said.

“You will see several announcements for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in the coming days,” ANI quoted him as saying.

After the government scrapped Jammu and Kashmir’s special status by modifying Article 370 of the Constitution, PM Modi had urged industries to invest in Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertising

In a televised address to the nation on August 8, the Prime Minister had said: “I will urge the Hindi film industry, Telugu film industry and other industries to think about investing in Kashmir. I urge the private sector to keep Jammu and Kashmir as part of their policy for technology expansion.”

At the AGM, Ambani also said RIL would take up responsibility of the Pulwama martyrs. “As a mark of respect to the Pulwama martyrs, we have assumed full responsibility for the education of their children, and the livelihood of their families,” the group chairman said.