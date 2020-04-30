Follow Us:
Thursday, April 30, 2020
Reliance Industries’ Q4 net drops 39 pc at Rs 6,348 cr

On a weak energy and petrochemical business, Reliance industries reported a 38.7% drop in fourth quarter net profit.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: April 30, 2020 7:37:43 pm
Reliance Communications, Reliance Communications debt, Reliance Communications anuil ambani, RCom debt, Reliance Communications AGR dues The company had posted a net profit of Rs 10,362 crore in January-March 2019. (Image: Bloomberg)

Reliance Industries on Thursday reported a 38.7 per cent drop in fourth quarter net profit at Rs 6,348 crore on weak energy and petrochemical business.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 10,362 crore in January-March 2019.

Reliance announced a rights issue of Rs 53,125 crore, which it said was the biggest in India. The ratio would be 1:15 at a price of Rs 1,257.

