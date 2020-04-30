Reliance Industries’ Q4 net drops 39 pc at Rs 6,348 cr

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: April 30, 2020 7:37:43 pm
Reliance Industries on Thursday reported a 38.7 per cent drop in fourth quarter net profit at Rs 6,348 crore on weak energy and petrochemical business.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 10,362 crore in January-March 2019.
Reliance announced a rights issue of Rs 53,125 crore, which it said was the biggest in India. The ratio would be 1:15 at a price of Rs 1,257.
