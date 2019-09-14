Express daily briefing: IT notices to Reliance First Family; fearing lynching, Allahabad University prof goes on leave; and more

Income Tax serves notices to Reliance First Family under Black Money Act

The Mumbai unit of the Income Tax Department, after an investigation aided by information received from agencies in several countries, has served notices to members of the Mukesh Ambani family under provisions of the 2015 Black Money Act. Responding to questions sent by The Indian Express on the notices and the key allegations, a Reliance spokesperson replied: “We deny all the contents of your email including receipt of any such notice.”

LoC infiltration may up number of terrorists in hinterland: Lt Gen Dhillon

Lieutenant General K J S Dhillon, a Kashmir veteran, took charge in the Valley on February 10, just four days before the attack on a CRPF convoy that killed 40 in Pulwama. In an interview, he says there has been no cross-Line of Control infiltration as is being rumoured in Gulmarg, and adds, “I sleep well in the night”, when asked what worries him when he goes to bed.

Murdered Pak leader’s son appeals to PM Modi: ‘Don’t give asylum to my dad’s killer’

Ajay Singh (19), the son of a murdered Pakistani legislator Soran Singh has appealed to PM Narendra Modi not to give asylum to a Sikh man who was named as an accused in his father’s murder but was later acquitted. The accused, Baldev Kumar, also a former legislator from Pakistan’s ruling PTI, claims he was “framed and implicated” in Sorna Singh’s murder.

Opinion: Tabrez Ansari and I

India’s criminal justice system has always been biased against disadvantaged castes, women and Muslims. Few people who organised and participated in caste and communal massacres and rapes have ever been punished. But in recent years, this official bias has become more open, brazen and unapologetic. My destiny is tied to that of Tabrez and Shaista Ansari. Until they are assured justice, I will never be free, writes Harsh Mander.

Get back compensation paid to Dalits: Gujarat Judge to govt in three cases

In three separate judgments since 2018, a Special Judge in Banaskantha district has directed the state Social Welfare Department to recover compensation paid to Dalit complainants in cases filed under provisions of the SC/ST Act. Stating that there is no legal provision in the Atrocities Act under which compensation once disbursed can be recovered, the state government has decided to file appeals in the Gujarat High Court.

Allahabad University: ‘Fearing lynching’, assistant prof goes on indefinite leave

Fearing being lynched on campus, an assistant professor at Allahabad University has gone on indefinite leave from last month. The university has issued a showcause notice to him for his allegedly objectionable remarks in a video which went viral in August, for which the professor claimed to have been gheraoed and threatened over some of his remarks.

Weekend reviews: Section 375 gets a thumbs up; Gang Leader has its moments

‘Section 375’ is a solid courtroom drama, with good performances all round, which keeps us engaged right through, even though some of the film’s hiccups, writes movie critic Shubhra Gupta. Meanwhile, Manoj Kumar R says Vikram K Kumar’s ‘Gang Leader’ is an okayish film saved by Nani’s performance.

And finally…

The India-Pakistan Davis Cup match is scheduled to be held in Islamabad at the end of November. India’s tennis association had approached the international body to either shift the match to a neutral venue or postpone it due to strained ties between the two countries. AITA will not take a call on if they want the match to be held in Pakistan.