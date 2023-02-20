scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Tony Jesudasan, key lieutenant of Anil Ambani’s Reliance group, passes away at 71

He continued to be in critical care till his passing away at around 5 am on Monday.

He was rushed to Fortis Hospital on arrival in Delhi, where he underwent angioplasty. He was then shifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. (File)

Tony Jesudasan, a key lieutenant of Anil Ambani’s Reliance group and a high profile corporate communications and corporate affairs professional, died early on Monday morning. He was 71.

Earlier this month, Jesudasan had suffered a heart attack just as he took a flight from Bhopal, sources said.

He was rushed to Fortis Hospital on arrival in Delhi, where he underwent angioplasty. He was then shifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

He continued to be in critical care till his passing away at around 5 am on Monday, they said.

He is survived by wife Parul Sharma and daughter Preetika.

Jesudasan, or TJ as he was referred to by friends, turned 71 while he was at Fortis. He was group president for corporate communications and corporate affairs of R-ADAG.

An MBA from FMS, Delhi, Jesudasan worked at the US embassy when he was invited by Dhirubhai Ambani to join the then undivided Reliance in 1990. After the death of Dhirubhai, he chose to join the younger sibling when brothers Mukesh and Anil split. He remained Anil Ambani’s trusted lieutenant in Delhi and was his chief troubleshooter.

Jesudasan had the rare ability to think and function calmly under great pressure and had longstanding relationships across the political spectrum, businesspersons and media.

First published on: 20-02-2023 at 17:07 IST
