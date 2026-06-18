Reliance AGM 2026: Jio IPO timeline, AI ventures and energy projects in focus

Announcements on Reliance Jio’s market debut, artificial intelligence and energy projects, and data centres will be closely watched as Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries, the oil to telecom behemoth, holds its 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The key investor event will take place on June 19 and can be accessed online by company shareholders. The AGM will begin at 2 PM.

What to expect at Reliance AGM

Historically, Reliance AGMs have witnessed the company spell out its goals for the first time and give shareholders an update on the company’s performance.

Ambani will address the shareholders at a time when one of its group companies is reportedly gearing up for India’s biggest ever stock listing, while its retail revenue pie grows and oil mainstay gains strength.