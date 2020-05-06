Releasing bodies without COVID-19 tests poses risk: IMA Thane

At least for the next couple of months, funerals should be held in the presence of the police, with not more than five people in attendance, Dr Desai suggested. (Representational image) At least for the next couple of months, funerals should be held in the presence of the police, with not more than five people in attendance, Dr Desai suggested. (Representational image)

The Indian Medical Association’s Thane chapter on Wednesday objected to bodies of deceased persons being released from hospitals without COVID-19 tests and suggested that all funerals be held with only five people in attendance.

Several mourners attend funerals of people who have died of other ailments and hospitals have been releasing bodies without conducting COVID-19 tests on them, posing a great health risk, president of IMA Thane Dr Dinkar Desai stated in a release.

There have been cases in Maharashtra’s Thane city, where deceased persons have tested positive for the virus and the administration had to track down mourners and other high- risk contacts in such cases, he said.

Explained: Why liquor matters to states

Explained: Why Covid-19 cases are likely to see sharp rise in coming days

Domestic helps are now allowed. Your RWAs cannot stop them legally. Here’s why Click here for more

At least for the next couple of months, funerals should be held in the presence of the police, with not more than five people in attendance, Dr Desai suggested. In a related development, a medical officer at the CSMG Civic Hospital in Kalwa town tested positive for COVID- 19, an official said.

All those who had come in contact with the person have been quarantined, he said. At least 43 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Thane district on Tuesday, taking the tally here to 452 cases, including 17 deaths. Meanwhile, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation is fast approaching 400 cases, while the count in Palghar district is nearing 200.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.