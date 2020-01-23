Release detainees on Republic Day as goodwill gesture: Former J&K ministers to Centre

The ministers demanded the government to release all political detainees including former CMs The ministers demanded the government to release all political detainees including former CMs

Two former ministers from Kashmir, who were among those making the first contact with Jammu and Kashmir administration by meeting Lt Governor G C Murmu early this month, on Thursday demanded the government to release all political detainees including former chief ministers and all Kashmiri youth lodged in jails elsewhere in the country, on the forthcoming Republic Day as a goodwill gesture.

“Republic Day is coming and there has been tradition also that many detainees are released on January 26. In the country, even convicts get relief on the occasion,’’ said Ghulam Hassan Mir, president of Democratic Party (Nationalist). Referring to political detainees, he said that they are in preventive detention only and it would be better if there are no one under preventive detention on January 26.

However, if Government of India feels that they (youth lodged in jails outside the Union Territory) cannot be released due to security reasons, it should then shift them to jails in Jammu and Kashmir, said Mir who was accompanied by another former minister Mohammad Dilawar Mir.

“There have been positive developments after our meeting the Lt Governor,’’ Democratic Party (Nationalist) president said while referring to the restoration of 2G mobile internet in Jammu and some parts of Kashmir Valley, besides the release of some political detainees. He, however, wanted the administration to fully restore internet across Kashmir especially broadband connectivity to media persons, business houses and people in tourism industry. “The people of Jammu and Kashmir, who are facing restrictions, want to have a normal life along with people in rest of the country on Republic Day,’’ he added.

“Whatever happened on August 5, nobody had expected it. However, there had been no bloodshed in view of security bandobast done by the Government of India, he said, adding that while credit goes to the Centre, people should also be given credit for not opting for violence. “If people sat at home and did not agitate does not mean that they liked it,’’ he said.

Pointing out that situation has changed post Article 370, Mir said that one has to live and move on after that also. When Himachal Pradesh and Nagaland have domicile then why can’t people of Jammu and Kashmir demand similar safeguards for them in respect to local jobs and land, he asked.

To a question on Article 370, he said that its return is possible only if Supreme Court decides in its favour, or if there is consensus among all the political parties of the country over it. The situation does not appear possible, he added.

