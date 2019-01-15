Make CVC report on Alok Verma, minutes of Jan 10 meet public: Kharge writes to PM Modi

The leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha and the sole dissenter in the high power selection meeting held on January 10 to oust CBI Director Verma has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling for immediately releasing the findings of the CVC, the Justice AK Patnaik report and the minutes of the January 10 meeting of the high power selection committee, “so the public can draw its own conclusions in this matter.” He has also asked for an immediate convening of the Selection Committee to appoint a new Director without further delay.

The scathing two-page note raises serious questions of propriety, on the record and how events were conducted to ensure the ouster of former CBI Director Alok Verma. Kharge also alleges that the “manipulative actions of the government are directly causing deep embarrassment to the Judiciary.”