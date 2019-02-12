Release Anand Teltumbde against Rs 1 lakh bail bond if arrested: Bombay HC to Pune Police

After Pune Police refused to make a statement over not arresting professor and activist Anand Teltumbde before February 22, the Bombay High Court on Monday directed Pune Police to release him against a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh in the event of his arrest.

Teltumbde has been charged under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and is accused of being part of the Elgaar Parishad, held in Pune on December 31, 2017, and having links with the banned CPI-Maoist.

The HC will hear the arguments on the anticipatory bail application filed by Teltumbde on February 22.

On Monday, senior counsel Mihir Desai, representing Teltumbde, told the HC that Pune Police were supposed to serve them an affidavit on Saturday, but since they received it only on Monday, they sought time to go through the affidavit. Desai said they were willing to argue on Thursday provided the protection from arrest was extended till then.

Justice Nitin Sambre said if Teltumbde is arrested, he should be released on a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh with one or more surety. The HC also asked Teltumbde to be present before the investigating officer on February 14 and 18.