Release 31 tmcft water to Tamil Nadu, Cauvery Water Management Authority tells Karnataka

According to the tribunal’s order, 34 tmcft of water is to be released to Tamil Nadu in July during a normal year. (File) According to the tribunal’s order, 34 tmcft of water is to be released to Tamil Nadu in July during a normal year. (File)

The Cauvery Water Management Authority on Monday in its first meeting directed Karnataka to release about 31 tmcft water to Tamil Nadu in July. This comes in the background of Karnataka planning to appeal the authority’s formation in the Supreme Court, and voicing its opposition to appoint permanent representatives to manage the four dams within its state.

According to the tribunal’s order, 34 tmcft of water is to be released to Tamil Nadu in July during a normal year.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App