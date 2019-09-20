Release 22 Sikh prisoners on life term: Damdami Taksal to President Kovind

The Damdami Taksal has written to President Ramnath Kovind seeking that the life sentences of 22 convicted Sikh prisoners be remitted under Article 72 of the Constitution of India on grounds of good conduct, ahead of the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak.

The letter, sent Thursday, said: “We are well-wishers of India and always stood in the service of humanity as preached by our gurus. The 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Sahib is being celebrated…22 life convicts, Sikh prisoners, have been convicted to life imprisonment in different cases and lodged in different jails. All these convicts have (shown) good conduct in jails and 12 prisoners have completed more than 20 years’ incarceration.”

“Article 72 of the Constitution mentions the power of President to grant pardons, etc., and to suspend, remit or commute sentences in certain cases…these 22 Sikh prisoners undertake to abide by all the terms and conditions as per lay down by law…it is therefore prayed that the sentence of all these prisoners may please be remitted under Article 72 on the eve of 550th Parkash Gurpurab of Guru Nanak Sahib ji, in the interest of justice,” the letter added.

Most of the Sikh prisoners the Taksali has asked to release were militants undergoing life terms.