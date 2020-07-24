Relaxation in J&K Internet curbs unlikely for 2 months

The top court was hearing a contempt plea by an NGO, Forum For Media Professionals, which alleged that no such committee had been created despite the court’s May 11 direction. (File) The top court was hearing a contempt plea by an NGO, Forum For Media Professionals, which alleged that no such committee had been created despite the court’s May 11 direction. (File)

A government panel has decided against relaxing the almost year-long curbs on Internet services in Jammu and Kashmir for now, the Supreme Court was told on Thursday. The special committee, set up on the Supreme Court’s directions, will review the situation again after two months.

The top court was hearing a contempt plea by an NGO, Forum For Media Professionals, which alleged that no such committee had been created despite the court’s May 11 direction. In response, the Centre filed an affidavit Thursday that said the panel had met twice—on May 15 and June 10.

The May 15 meeting discussed the matter elaborately and “decided to obtain further detailed inputs in regard to the prevailing situation on the ground level before taking a decision in regard to the possibility of easing the restrictions on 4G services”.

The Special Committee, which met again on June 10, “obtained and analysed…detailed inputs in regard to the prevailing situation,” the affidavit said.

“A thorough and comprehensive consideration of all factors of the matter including the feasibility of the alternatives suggested by the petitioners as well as the recent occurrence of terrorism related incidents in the region was carried out… the committee arrived at a decision that… no further relaxation of the restrictions on Internet services, including 4G services, could be carried out at present,” the government said.

