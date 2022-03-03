Government relaxes rules for people to get home pets back to India from Ukraine

Indians stuck in war-torn Ukraine who want to return home with their pet dog or cat will find it easier now. The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying has issued an office memorandum, making rescue of pets along with their owners easier as a one-time relaxation.

This comes after a few students stuck in different parts of Ukraine said they were not willing to leave their pets behind when they were rescued.

“Considering unique and extraordinary situations in war-hit Ukraine wherein pre-export requisite formalities to export of pets into India may not be fulfilled, the import of pet dogs and / or pet cats along with stranded Indians being rescued by the Government of India, is being facilitated as one time relaxation measure,” the office memorandum (OM) stated.

The relaxed, pre-import conditions include a declaration for the owner that the pet has been residing with them for at least one month. The OM stated that “an updated pet vaccination certificate / pet book / pet passport indicating the history of the vaccination” will be needed and requisite vaccinations due / delayed by not more than 15 days will also be considered.

In case the vaccination card is not available, the pet will have to be quarantined at Animal Quarantine and Certification Services premises, or at premises identified by State Veterinary Authorities for 30 days.

“In case the pet dog and/or pet cat is lifted from nearby neighbouring countries like Hungary, Poland etc, owners are advised to get the pet animals checked from the veterinary authorities of respective country, in case available at airport or nearby,” it says.

On Wednesday, The Indian Express reported that Arya Aldrin, who is studying medicine in west-central Ukraine, was running around, trying to make arrangements to leave with her pet dog. She walked nearly 20 km carrying the five-month-old Siberian husky after a bus dropped her near Romanian border.

Another student, Rishabh Kaushik, also refused to leave without his pet rescue dog, Malibu. He posted an appeal for help on social media, following which PETA India approached the ministry, seeking help and intervention.

PETA India later thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister Parshottam Rupala and MoS Dr Sanjeev Balyan for their intervention.

“We thank the Modi govt @narendramodi @PRupala @drsanjeevbalyan for the compassionate decision of relaxing import requirements for companion animals to travel with their guardians from war-hit Ukraine to India after PETA India’s appeal… Separating animal companions from their guardians would have resulted in more tragedy,” PETA India tweeted.

Officials said that at present, a pet owner has to show proof of continuous residence in the particular country for two years, alongside a detailed pet vaccination record, with all vaccinations up to date. There are also several undertakings, affidavits and forms a pet owner has to fill and submit.