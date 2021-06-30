Relax curbs in calibrated manner: MHA to states

The letter said states/UTs should closely monitor case positivity and bed occupancy on regular basis, taking district as an administrative unit.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday issued an order under the Disaster Management Act to implement the actions suggested by Ministry of Health for Covid management on Monday.

In a letter issued to all states, the MHA has also reiterated that despite declining numbers, states must relax restrictions in a calibrated manner. It had issued similar advice on June 19.

“With the decline in the number of active cases, many States and UTs have started relaxing restrictions. …the process of relaxing restrictions should be carefully calibrated; and prompt and targeted actions need to be implemented by the States and UTs in line with the advisory of MoHFW,” a letter sent by Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla to all states said.

The letter said states/UTs should closely monitor case positivity and bed occupancy on regular basis, taking district as an administrative unit.

“On witnessing any early sign of increase in case of positivity and higher bed occupancy, necessary action should be taken for containment and upgradation of health infrastructure. For districts identified with high positivity and higher bed occupancy, States/UTs may consider imposing restrictions,” it said.