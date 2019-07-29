Relatives of former UP minister Ambika Chaudhary booked for beating up, kidnapping engineer

An FIR has been filed against former UP minister Ambika Chaudhary’s cousin brother and nephew for allegedly beating up and kidnapping an engineer here, officials said Monday. Among the two accused, Ambika’s nephew Saurabh Chaudhary has been arrested, police said.

Advertising

According to the FIR filed at City Kotwali Police Station, eight engineers of a private firm from Gorakhpur had come to Ballia following a complain of a malfunctioning air conditioning unit in a hotel belonging to Ambika’s relatives in Phephna area on July 27.

The FIR lodged by one of the engineer’s Vishalmani Tripathi states that after attending to the complaint, the engineers were sleeping when the hotel owner Satish Chaudhary and his son Saurabh beat them and abducted Santosh Sahini, one of the engineers, said SP Devendra Nath.

A case has been lodged and Sahini was freed from the hotel, the SP said, adding Saurabh was arrested. As per preliminary reports, Satish Chaudhary was not happy with the work of the engineers. Investigation is on, police said.