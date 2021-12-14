‘No unease in relationship with Bangladesh’: Foreign Secy clarifies ahead of President Kovind’s visit

As President Ram Nath Kovind will pay a State Visit to Bangladesh from December 15-17 to attend the 50th Victory Day celebrations of Bangladesh, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla sought to dispel perception that there was any unease in the relationship.

He was responding to questions on possible unease due to the Citizenship Amendment Act and the recent violence in Bangladesh during Durga Puja.

“I think there is no unease. The relationship is an extraordinary one. It is not only a close relationship based on multifaceted ties, but also based on ties of history, culture, language and is bound by people-to- people ties,” Shringla said on Tuesday.

Briefing reporters on the President’s visit, he said the President will hold a delegation-level meeting with the President of Bangladesh, Abdul Hamid.

Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina and Foreign minister A K Abdul Momen will call on him during his stay.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had paid a State Visit to Bangladesh from March 26-27, 2021 to join the celebrations of the golden jubilee of the independence of Bangladesh— the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh.

This is the first visit by President Kovind since the pandemic.

“Bangladesh is a major pillar of India’s Neighbourhood First Policy. Both share progressive, comprehensive and substantial cooperation in diverse areas ranging from security, border management and defence, among others. Both have closely cooperated in addressing challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic,” the MEA said.

The upcoming visit of the President is a reflection of the high priority that both nations attach to the bilateral relationship. It also reaffirms the shared desire of both to further consolidate and strengthen the multifaceted and irreversible partnership, it added.

When asked on the recent US sanctions against Bangladesh security officials, Shringla said, “Our focus is really on our bilateral relationship and we don’t comment on relations between third countries.”

Kovind, who leaves for Dhaka on Wednesday, will go to the Martyr’s Memorial and the Bangabandhu Memorial on the same day to pay his respects. He will be hosted by Bangladesh President Hamid for a banquet in the evening.

On December 16, he will be the chief guest at the Victory Day parade, where a 122-member Indian tri-services continent will also participate. In the evening, he will be hosted for a reception at Bangladesh’s Parliament.

During his stay, he will also meet Bangladesh’s freedom fighters and a group of Indian veterans, who fought in the 1971 war. He will also interact with a cross-section of Bangladesh society, Indian community and visit sites of historical and cultural importance.