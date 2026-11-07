3 weeks after Uttarakhand minister Rekha Arya accused him of assault, her husband is arrested

The husband of Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Rekha Arya has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi, more than three weeks after a case was registered against him on the minister’s complaint, alleging assault, fraud, caste-based abuse, and conspiracy to murder, police said.

Girdhari Lal Sahu, 61, was arrested on Friday by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Dehradun Police to investigate the case, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pramendra Singh Dobal said on Saturday.

Sahu had been absconding since October 15, when an FIR was registered against him at Dehradun’s Cantt police station. A non-bailable warrant was subsequently issued against him, prompting police teams to conduct raids at several locations in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.