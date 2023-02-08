Rejuvenated water bodies, new ponds breathe new life in this Bengal district

“Water scarcity was a common problem in Alipurduar district. Now elephants from the nearby Jaldapara forest come to the newly excavated ponds at twilight to drink water and bathe,” said Yusuf Ali, the executive assistant of Khairbari gram panchayat.

The water bodies in question lie adjacent to Jaldapara National Park in Alipurduar district’s Madarihat-Birpara block, about 700 km from Kolkata. Excavated over the last two years as part of a water conservation initiative, these ponds have revitalised agriculture, horticulture and pisciculture, besides functioning as a playground for pachyderms.

“These water bodies were created to meet the agricultural needs of the locals but they ended up benefiting the wildlife too,” added Ali.

Located in the foothills of the Eastern Himalayas, north Bengal’s Alipurduar district houses several wildlife sanctuaries and national parks. However, a decline in the groundwater level over the years led to a crisis in many parts of the district. In 2021, the administration started the Jaladharini Dooars initiative to rejuvenate derelict water bodies and excavate new ponds.

According to District Magistrate Surendra Kumar Meena, the initiative helped increase the potential for preserving water in derelict water bodies throughout the year. This water was then utilised as a sustainable groundwater source to meet the demand during lean seasons, especially the dry season.

“Jaladharini literally means ‘holding back of water’. It was given shape after detailed discussions with officers from departments including agriculture, horticulture, fisheries, animal resources and also with the district Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) cell. Accordingly, 233 water bodies, including both rejuvenated water bodies and freshly excavated ponds, were created in the first two phases,” he said.

Meena is among the 19 winners of The Indian Express Excellence in Governance Awards for 2020 and 2021. The biennial awards celebrate the finest work done by District Magistrates, women and men considered the foot-soldiers of governance as they script change that touches the lives of countless people across the country. Meena won in the water category.

Twelve water bodies were rejuvenated in the first phase, said Meena. In the second phase, 221 water bodies, including 50 rejuvenated water bodies, were excavated. To meet the burgeoning demands, the administration excavated 151 new ponds in the third phase.

“Discussions were held with officers from associated departments, representatives from farmer groups, fisher-folk cooperative societies, local panchayat members and experts for identification of potential locations where water conservation could be taken up. Survey reports from the land department were also referred to and were later physically verified,” said Meena.

Located in Madarihat-Birpara block, Biswakarma Jhora is one of the biggest rejuvenated water bodies. Spread over 13 bighas, it is now a biodiversity park that comprises a fish sanctuary, a medicinal plant garden, a butterfly garden, an ornamental fish pond, a beekeeping farm and boating facilities.

“A lot of tourists started coming to Biswakarma Jhora once it was completed. There is no entry fee for school students, while a nominal Rs 10 is charged for adults,” said Budesh Lama, the joint Block Development Officer (BDO) of Madarihat-Birpara block.

Prasenjit Saiba, the local fisher-folk committee secretary, said fish such as rohu, catla, miguel and calbasu are bred in these ponds. “We release small fish here. Once they grow, we sell them to local villagers at low prices,” said Saiba.

Suman Bagdas, the district planning officer, added, “Excavation of ponds generated a lot of income for the locals. We generated over 6 lakh man-days during the two phases. The project, which included the creation of both community and individual ponds, has improved the economic status of the people.”

One of the challenges the administration faced was identifying lands needed for the project.

“Land department officers helped us overcome this challenge. Getting support from the locals was also a challenge but not a huge one since they were the worst affected due to the water crisis. Once the project started, they understood the importance of the initiative,” added Bagdas.