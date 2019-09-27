Rejected visas for school trip to US: Travel agent booked for ` 2.22-crore fraud

Nearly two months after the visa applications of 148 students of a private school in Ludhiana were rejected for a planned trip to the United States, the Ludhiana police Thursday booked a travel agent on the complaint of school principal. Sub-inspector Richa, SHO division number 5, said that an FIR has been registered against Aman Bawa and his mother Anju Bawa, owners of World Leisure Holidays, after they failed to re-pay the full amount charged from the parents. They have been booked under sections 420 (Cheating) of IPC and section 13 of Punjab Prevention of Human Smuggling Act. They are yet to be arrested.

A group of 148 students (classes 9 to 11) from Sacred Heart Convent School, Sarabha Nagar, had paid Rs 2.80 lakh each for a 14-day trip to the US. The school had hired Bawa to organize the trip.

The itinerary, which was given to the parents and students by Bawa’s company (copy with The Indian Express) said that students would visit New York, Niagara falls, Washington DC, San Francisco, NASA Ames visitor centre, Universal Studios and Disney Land at Los Angeles, California with stay at 3 or 4 star hotels throughout the tour. Two batches of students were taken to Delhi for visa interviews in July first week. Their visas were rejected. Subsequently, a third batch did not go to Delhi and parents started demanding their money back.

After the visas were rejected, the school authorities had returned Rs 80,000 each to parents in first installment claiming that it was the security deposit they had kept with themselves for emergency purpose and the rest Rs 2 lakh were with the travel agent. The principal then approached police and the travel agent returned Rs 50,000 more to each student.

As parents did not receive the remaining Rs 1.5 lakh, they again approached police in August. The police gave more time to the agent to repay the money, but he failed to do so following which the FIR was registered.

According to the FIR (copy with The Indian Express), school principal Sister Reshmi, in her statement has said, “Our school had planned a students’ trip to NASA/US. For this purpose a travel agent Aman Bawa, had promised us and told us that he will arrange everything for our students and teachers and will arrange for the US visa also. He demanded an advance of Rs 2 lakh per student and for 148 students we paid him almost Rs 3 crore.

He was delaying our visa process for a long time for reasons best known to him for malafide intentions. We come to know that such huge amount in advance deposit wasn’t required but for his vested interest he persuaded us to give him full advance for tip. After long persuasion he arranged our interviews with American Embassy and due to some technical error made by the agents, visas of all our students and teachers were rejected…’