Rein in divisive elements, PDP tells BJP

PDP patron Mufti Mohammad Sayeed

While its talks with BJP on government formation in Jammu Kashmir are still in progress, the Peoples Democratic Party on Tuesday asked it to introspect and absorb the message from Delhi electorate with sublimity.

Congratulating AAP for its clean sweep in Delhi assembly elections, PDP patron Mufti Mohammad Sayeed advised the BJP not to ignore the message of voters in the national capital as these elections have “asserted the diversity of our country and the need to respect it”.

“While it was heartening to see people of Delhi closing their ranks to give democracy a push, the BJP would do well to rein in the elements that had started feeling free to indulge in a divisive language and actions,” he added.

“If there ever was a need for course correction for BJP, the voters of Delhi have brought it home to them loud and clear,” he added. He said the results in Delhi are a reminder of the fact that India is a country of diverse religious and cultural strains and the people of the capital city have restated that fact in the most emphatic way.

Describing the results in Delhi as a reminder of the fact that India is a country of diverse religious and cultural strains, he said “the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, must take lead in disciplining these elements who had started conveying a different idea about the idea of India so that the country forges ahead along its ethos of tolerance, diversity and communal harmony”.

Mufti said it also underlines the need to improve the delivery system at the common man’s level who should feel the relief in daily life whether it is seeking a water connection, electric connection, driving license, ration without hassles and without paying bribe.

He said the AAP has truly touched the right chord among the various sections of the people living in the metropolitan culture of Delhi, and in a way its resounding success indicates the real aspiration of the people who want to live life of dignity away from discord and disruption.

Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) deserves the heartiest congratulations and best wishes from every citizen of the country, he said.

