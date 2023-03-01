Regulatory body NBDSA pulls up TV news channels for airing programmes with communal flavour

The News Broadcasting & Digital Standards Authority (NBDSA) has come down heavily on several television news channels, including Times Now, Zee News and News18India, for airing communally charged programmes.

The regulatory body – set up by TV news broadcasters, and currently headed by Justice (retired) A K Sikri – passed seven decisions during its meeting held on Monday, pertaining to complaints on programmes aired last year.

On a programme aired on Times Now on September 24, 2022, regarding the protests by PFI supporters in Pune, it was reported that slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ were allegedly raised during the protest. Times Now was held liable by NBDSA for wrongly reporting that pro-Pakistan slogans were raised during the protest.

The channel claimed that its news reporting was based upon information received from various sources, including news agencies like ANI, PTI and other freelance reporters on the ground, as it is not always possible for a channel’s reporter to be present at all relevant times at the incident location. The purpose of the impugned programme was to ascertain what had happened, Times Now claimed. However, the NBDSA said if the broadcaster was unsure of the slogans shown in the video, it should have run a disclaimer in respect of the authenticity of the video. It directed the broadcaster to remove the video of the said broadcast, if still available digitally.

In another decision, it found Zee News liable for depicting the issue of over-population by targeting the Muslim community and selectively sharing statistics. The complainant, Indrajeet Ghorpade, had alleged that the channel broadcast visuals of large Muslim crowds and statistics about the Hindu-Muslim population to project the Muslim community as being responsible for population explosion. The complaint was in respect of a debate organised on the occasion of World Population Day on July 11, 2022.

After going through the programme titled ‘Jansankhya badhotari ke liye ek dharma ko zimmedar thehrana jayaz hai?’, NBDSA agreed that the broadcaster had given the issue of population explosion a communal colour.

NBDSA was of the view that while it was permissible for the broadcaster to conduct a debate on the issue of population explosion, however, the broadcast lacked objectivity as it disproportionately focused only on one religion or community as being solely responsible for the population growth. The channel has now been directed to publicise that the show was against Code of Ethics and Broadcasting Standards.

The other five orders issued on the day pertain to five programmes aired by News18India, giving generalised statements against Muslim community. For a show aired in January 2022, a complaint by Anuj Dubey and Citizens for Justice and Peace’s Teesta Setalvad alleged that the anchor (Aman Sharma) deliberately and with mala fide intentions, used words and phrases and made statements that maligned the name and image of the Muslim community as a whole. The complaint was in the wake of a show titled ‘Desh nahi jhukne denge’.

NBDSA observed that the thrust of the programme had religious undertones. By starting the debate on the premise that 20 per cent people were ganging up against Hindus constituting 80 per cent, the anchor had given the debate a thrust, which is communal in nature and not appropriate. It issued a warning to the broadcaster to be more careful in future, besides a fine of Rs 50,000, and also directed them to publicise NBDSA’s order mandatorily on the ticker of its channel News18 India.