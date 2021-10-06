Registration renewal of vehicles over 15 years old to cost 8 times more

Owners of cars that are more than 15 years old will have to shell out eight times more money to renew their registration, according to a notification issued on Tuesday by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, as the Centre prepares ground to phase out old and polluting vehicles in line with the national vehicle scrappage policy.

According to the notification, these rules may be called the Central Motor Vehicles (23rd Amendment) Rules, 2021, and shall come into force with effect from April 1, 2022.

Registration renewal of a 15-year-old car will now cost Rs 5,000, compared to the existing fee of Rs 600. For motorbikes that are more than 15 years old, the renewal charge will now be Rs 1,000, compared to the existing Rs 300. Similarly, a fitness renewal certificate for a bus or truck older than 15 years will cost Rs 12,500 instead of Rs 1,500, and for old medium goods or passenger motor vehicles, the cost will be Rs 10,000.

Renewal of registration for imported motorbikes and cars will cost Rs 10,000 and Rs 40,000, respectively.

The notification said an additional fee of Rs 50 for each day of delay after the expiry of certificate of fitness shall also be levied.

As per the notification, in case of delay in applying for renewal of certificate of registration, an additional fee of Rs 300 for delay of every month in case of private vehicles, and Rs 500 for delay of every month in case of commercial vehicles shall be levied.