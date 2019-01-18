Registration of NGOs on Niti Aayog’s online portal no longer mandatory

In a relief to thousands of Non-government Organisations (NGOs), the Union Home Ministry has relaxed the mandatory requirement of getting NGOs registered on a Niti Aayog-run online portal to receive foreign donations, officials said on Thursday.

Advertising

NGOs will now no longer need to mandatorily have the unique ID generated through the ‘Darpan’ portal to get such donations, they said.

Union Home Ministry in October 2017 had directed all the NGOs, which receive foreign donations, to register themselves to ensure better transparency, efficiency and accountability.

The NGOs were then told to register with Darpan with necessary information such as organisation PAN, email, mobile number and name of chief functionary to generate the unique identification number or ID. Now the registration on Darpan has been made “optional”. “The matter has been reconsidered. It has been decided that the requirement of registration with the Darpan portal will be optional for all NGO seeking FCRA services,”an order issued recently by the Home Ministry said.

However, associations/NGOs, already registered with the Darpan portal or those required to register under the portal since they receive subsidies/grants/contribution from public funds, may still continue to quote their Darpan identification number while seeking Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act(FCRA) related services, it said.

Advertising

FCRA governs the grant of foreign donations to the NGOs and all such voluntary organisations are required to get themselves registered under this law. “The Darpan registration was an additional mandatory facility for the NGOs, which has now been made optional,” a senior official said.