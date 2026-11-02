Registration alone can’t be measure of success: Homebuyers forum to PM Modi on 10 years of RERA

A homebuyers’ forum has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi raising concerns about the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, claiming even 10 years after the law was enacted it has failed to address malpractices it was meant to, including the misuse of homebuyers’ money, one-sided nature of buyer-seller agreements and project delays.

In its letter on October 26, the Forum for People’s Collective Efforts (FPCE), which was one of the campaigners behind the RERA, acknowledged the law led to the registration of an increasing number of projects, but its objectives were “far from being achieved”.

The root cause, according to the forum, was that the Real Estate Regulatory Authority—set up in 2016 under the act—had been entrusted with the conflicting responsibilities of both promoting the sector and protecting homebuyers.