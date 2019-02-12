Register with cops: Leh to social media group admins

The Leh administration has taken steps to keep a check on against “irresponsible messages” on social media after a rise in discord between the people of Leh and Kargil. The catalyst for this conflict, officials said, was the announcement by the J&K administration notifying Leh as the headquarters of the newly created Ladakh division.

An order issued by Leh District Magistrate (DM) Avny Lavasa on Monday asked all social media group administrators to register with the Leh station house officer (SHO) in the next two days. The DM, while listing the subject of the order’s “Fixing responsibility on admins of social networking websites and individuals forwarding sensitive information”, said police reported “irresponsible messages” are being circulated on social media in Leh district.

“District police has reported that various irresponsible messages which can hurt regional and religious sentiments are being transmitted, forwarded and circulated on social media in Leh district,” the order stated.

A senior official in Leh told The Indian Express, “This was an immediate step to stop messages posted by people against each other after the recent decision to announce Ladakh as a separate division with headquarters in Leh.”