Register FIR against Babri case litigant Iqbal Ansari, court tells police

A court in Ayodhya has directed the police to register an FIR against Iqbal Ansari, one of the main litigants in the Ram Janmabhoomi- Babri Masjid title suit, for allegedly insulting and threatening a 24-year-old woman when she visited him at his residence in the district on September 3.

The court also directed the Ayodhya police to submit a compliance report in three days.

IG (Ayodhya Range) Sanjeev Gupta said the police would file the case as directed by the court.

The complainant, Vartika Singh, a resident of Lucknow, had moved court after the police allegedly did not register an FIR in connection with the alleged incident. According to Vartika Singh, on September 3, she, along with her cousin Prabhu Dayal Singh, had gone to Ayodhya to visit Ram Janmabhoomi.

“A man present there took me to Iqbal Ansari’s house, which was nearby. Iqbal met us outside the house and took us inside for discussion. Three women of the house, a youth and a security guard were present there. Suddenly, Iqbal Ansari started shouting pro-Pakistan slogans, “ claimed Vartika Singh.

“Iqbal Ansari also threatened to get me killed. People of the house, including Ansari, started using derogatory words to insult me. Ansari’s guard intervened and safely brought me out of the house,” alleged Vartika.

The security guard then called the police and she was taken to the police station, she claimed. Later, in the evening, police allowed her to go home, added Vartika Singh.

Iqbal Ansari had then filed a police complaint and an FIR was registered against Vartika Singh and her cousin on charges of attempting to assault him at his house on September 3. He also alleged that they threatened to kill him if he did not withdraw the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute case.

The FIR was registered against Vartika Singh and Prabhu Dayal Singh under IPC sections 452 (house trespass), 352 (assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

SHO, Ram Janmabhoomi police station, Anand Kumar said a probe was on.

Earlier, Iqbal Ansari had told The Indian Express that on September 3, two persons came to his house and told his guards that they wanted to meet me. “I allowed them to come inside the house. The woman identified herself as Vartika Singh. We discussed the triple talaq issue and Babri Masjid demolition case for around 10 minutes and suddenly, the woman became aggressive,” said Iqbal.

“She said because of me, the temple could not be built. I told her that the matter is pending in court and whatever it will decide, we would follow it. The woman started verbally abusing me and asked me to withdraw my claim in the Babri-Masjid land dispute case. The woman also attempted to assault me but my family members and security guards intervened and ensured that I was safe,” said Iqbal Ansari.