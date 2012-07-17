TN to seek Interpol’s help in Pandiyan Dynasty wealth case

Tamil Nadu government told the Madras High Court that it would seek the help of Interpol to bring back wife of Swiss national Guiseppe Leipoldo Cassina,who was killed in an accident,for interrogation.

The spouse of the Swiss national is to be interrogated in connection with a case related to the wealth of an Estate in Tirunelveli considered part of the assets of the erstwhile Pandiyan Dynasty.

Efforts are being made to bring Maya Patwardhan back to India for interrogation,Special Government Pleader I S Inbathurai submitted before a specially constituted Bench.

We have decided to get the help of Interpol in the matter, he told the bench,comprising Justices P Jyothimani and M Duraiswamy hearing a petition filed by R Padmini Rani,wife of SKN Raveendranath of Tirunelveli,who claims to be the legal heir of Varaguna Pandiya Chinna Thambiar.

Earlier,the Bench had directed the Chennai Collector to get all information regarding property of the Sivagiri estate from the archives department and inform the court.

The Bench had posted the matter for on Monday.

To a query by the Bench,during the resumed hearing,as to when the Collector would file his report,Inbathurai said the crime branch-CID of the state police had commenced an investigation in keeping with the court’s direction.

For the past three days,Vidya,who had also staked a claim on the wealth and is the sister of Maya,and her father Prabakar Patwardhan were interrogated,Inbathurai said.

Meanwhile,V Chockalingam,counsel for N Jeganathana,a claimant to the property was once again put in the witness box and his deposition recorded by the Bench.

Cassina,killed in a road accident,was said to have been power of attorney of Jegannathan.

Chinna Thambi Varaguna is a descendant of Jayatunga Varaguna Rama Pandyan,who held estates under Pandyan kings of Madurai. The estates were established in Sundakulam,later at Thenmalai and in 1733-34 in Sivagiri,traditionally recognised as one of the 72 ‘palayams’ in Madurai.

