Situation limping back to normal in Assam

The situation in Bodoland Territorial Area districts and Dhubri in Assam,hit by violence between Bodos and minority immigrants,is slowly limping back to normal.

There was no fresh incident on Saturady with the army staging flag marches and Assam Police and paramilitary forces on patrol in all the five affected districts,official sources said.

The situation is under control but close monitoring and strict vigil are being maintained, the sources said.

Curfew was relaxed in worst-hit Kokrajhar district from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM,while in Dhubri it was relaxed from 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM with night curfew in force in Chirang.

The violence since July 22 has claimed 50 lives so far,including six killed in police firing,while 57 have been injured and ten others are missing,police sources said.

At least 150 people have been arrested.

The Centre has sent 65 companies of paramilitary forces for deployment in the affected districts.

Four lakh people have fled their homes and taken shelter in 270 relief camps set up by the government.

Relief material,including baby food,along with health-care and sanitation facilities are being provided to refugees in camps.

Peace committees from all sections of ethnic groups have been formed for confidence building among the affected people,the sources added.

