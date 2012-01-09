Patna ward councillor attacked,relative injured

Gunmen fired at Prabha Devi,a ward councillor of Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC),at RajapurPul on West Boring Canal Road in the capital on Monday,city SP Kim said.

While Prabha Devi escaped unhurt,her brother-in-law sustained gun shot injuries,the police said.

The incident occurred when Prabha Devi along with her brother-in-law Ashutosh Kumar was going to inspect her plot in the locality. Some gunmen reached there and fired at them,the police said.

Police soon arrived on the spot and shifted Ashutosh to Patna medical college and hospital (PMCH).

Angry locals gathered on the spot and set ablaze three vehicles.

Raids were being carried out in the area to nab the attackers,Kim said.

