Not possible to provide govt jobs to everyone: J-K govt

A Jammu and Kashmir minister today said it was not possible to provide everyone with a government job,and educated unemployed youth should set up their own income generating units.

“It is not possible to provide government jobs to everyone,” minister for sheep and animal husbandry Aga Syed Ruhullah said at a book release function organised by the department of Animal Husbandry here today.

He appealed the educated youth,especially living in rural areas,to come forward and set up their own income generating units in Animal and Sheep Husbandry sectors.

“The government is encouraging interested persons by providing loan at low interest rates and subsidy facilities,” he said.

Emphasising on launching a massive awareness campaign across the state,the minister said,”We should not expect encouraging results until and unless people are informed about the benefits of the schemes.”

The Centre has approved a number of schemes for poultry,dairy and fodder development with provision of low interest loan and subsidy.

He also said the state is heading towards milk self-sufficiency,and there was a need to think about making its by-products.

The government is committed to improve the socio-economic status of the rural populace,he said adding backyard poultry,meant for BPL families,is picking up fast in rural areas.

Appealing youth to change their mindset,the minister asked them to expand their vision and look out for livelihood beyond government jobs.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App