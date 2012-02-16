Landslides,avalanches hit Kashmir; three dead

Three persons,including an eight-month-old were buried alive and ten houses damaged in separate incidents of avalanche and landslide hits in Kishtwar,Ramban and Kathua districts of Jammu and Kashmir,police said today.

An avalanche hit a mud house in remote Bajarpur mountainous village in Kishtwar district yesterday,killing three,police said.

While Hashim Din,the mud house owner managed to escape unhurt,his wife Saleema along with their son Suleman and eight-month-old baby were buried under the snow,they said.

Their bodies were recovered later by villagers.

In other incidents yesterday in Ramban district,3 houses were damaged due to an avalanche in Krapur and Asran remote mountainous villages,while six houses suffered damage when a landslide triggered by heavy rains hit Surjan village in Bani

mountainous belt in Kathua district.

No casualty has been reported in these areas,they said adding that the families have been shifted to safer places in the districts

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App