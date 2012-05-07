J-K govt teachers to observe two-day strike from tomorrow

Government teachers in Jammu and Kashmir will observe a two-day strike beginning tomorrow to press for their demands for regularisation of their pay grade and promotion for under graduate trained teachers.

“We announce two days statewide strike on May 8 and 9 to press for the demands of regularisation of head masters,lecturers and other teaching staff in their own pay and grade and also overdue promotion of under graduate trained teachers in the state”,All Jammu,Kashmir and Ladakh Teacher’s Federation (AJKLTF) President Balwan Singh Jamwal told reporters here today.

Flanked by Chief Spokesman of Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) of all J-K government employees Ram Kumar Sharma,Jamwal expressed concern over dilly-dallying tactics adopted by the state government to concede the genuine demands of the teaching fraternity.

“Inspite of repeated memorandums,government failed to promote the under graduate trained teachers working in the education department after 2004”,he said.

Government should also fill all vacancies of teachers,senior teachers,masters,headmasters,lecturers,ZEOs and principals and provide cash in lieu benefits to teaching fraternity and removal of pay anomalies besides framing a transfer policy immediately,Jamwal said.

While the teachers will take out a rally to protest over the attitude of government over their demands on May 8 in the winter capital,Jammu,it will gherao civil secretariat in Srinagar summer capital on May 9 to press for their demands.

Meanwhile,a breakaway faction of employees union in Jammu and Kashmir today observed a hunger strike to press the government to meet their demands but said they will not join the two-day employees’ strike beginning tomorrow as it will affect the public services.

“Hartal (shutdown) is not the right policy. Common man should not suffer. If we shutdown schools to demand our rights,why should a poor student suffer. If we close a hospital,why should poor patients suffer,” Nazir Ahmad,chairman of the Teachers’ Welfare Association and member of the breakaway group said.

He said the employees should sit on a hunger strike to press for their demands instead of shutting down public services.

The employees who sat on the hunger strike demanded government to fulfill their long-pending demands which includes the release of sixth pay commission arrears and regularisation of contractual staff and daily wagers.

Over 4.5 lakh state government employees will observe a day-long strike across the state on May 8 and gherao the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar on May 9,to demand increasing the retirement age from 58 to 60 years and regularisation of contractual employees among others.

