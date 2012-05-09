J-K: Engineer,wife charged in disproportionate assets case

A government engineer and his wife have been charged by an anti-corruption court for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to their income,including a “palatial” house in Kashmir Valley.

Court of Special Judge Anti Corruption Kashmir charged Executive Engineer,Mechanical,Abdul Rashid Haji of Qazipora village of Bandipora district and his wife Jamsheeda for possession of disproportionate assets,an official spokesman said.

The spokesman said that engineer had been booked under the Jammu and Kashmir Prevention of Corruption Act registered in Vigilance Organisation Kashmir in 2006.

During investigation,the engineer was found to have raised disproportionate assets worth Rs 1.07 crore,the spokesman said.

The accused engineer was found to have purchased land at Rawalpora locality with a palatial house built on it and also purchased a flat at Gurgaon in Haryana,he said.

The spokesman said the accused engineer was also in possession of bank balance of Rs 43 lakh with monthly expenditure of Rs 70,000.

During investigation,his wife was also found to have actively assisted her husband in the concealment of assets raised from ill-gotten money,he said.

She was found to have resorted to impersonation and forgery while maintaining the bank account and consequently,charges were invoked against her by Vigilance organisation.

