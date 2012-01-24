Group plugs senior live-in relationships sans sex

Encouraged by a Supreme Court verdict,making live-in relationships legal and inspired by a recent meet of senior citizens in Ahmedabad,in search of a life partner,elders here have decided to give the idea a go.

However,physical relationships has been tagged as being remote,with importance being given to support instead.

A group of senior citizens here under the banner of ‘Jyeshtha Nagrik Liv-In Relationship Mandal’,led by a former banker Arvind Godbole hit on the idea to float an organisation for helping those seeking a partner at the fag end of their lives.

The first such get together held here on Sunday evoked a good response and the group succeeded in soliciting views and opinions of those participating in the event apart from various dignitaries.

“The response was encouraging and now we have decided to constitute a core group comprising four men and women each from the participants besides members of Gita Godbole Trust under whose banner the meeting was organised,” Godbole a former Bank of India officer,said.

He said the eligibility criteria was 55 years of age and being single. But some participants were of the view that the age bar should come down to 50 for the membership.

The core committee will frame laws for membership and soon a drive will be formally launched to enroll interested persons,he said.

A bigger get together will be organised in March once the formalities are over. But the group will not be a platform of ‘match makers’,he said.

A former Dean of N K P Salve Medical College here,Dr Govind Verma who addressed the participants said the concept was good and since there are many men and women who need support and comfort of a partner at a ripe age,there was nothing wrong in it.

Since the chances of getting into a physical relationship are remote,the live-in relationship was harmless. There is no risk factor and the senior citizen couples could be best friends. Most of them by this time are well off and there is no question of marital or property disputes..they can live happily,Verma added.

Recently retired Head of the Department of Philosophy of Nagpur University,Suniti Deo felt that the time has come when the society needs to think positively on the issues of elderly persons. These people spend a lonely life and they too have right to live in their life with freedom.

The senior citizens should prepare themselves mentally to face realities in life including problems like re-marriage,sexual relations,unconditional relationship,problems of their children,assets and liabilities.

