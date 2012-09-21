Give security to Pipili victim’s family: NCW to Odisha govt

National Commission for Women (NCW) today asked the Odisha government to provide adequate security to family members of slain Dalit rape victim of Pipili as they faced threat to their lives.

“I have suggested both the director general of police and state chief secretary to give protection to Pipili victim’s family. The father and brother of the deceased girl are unable to return to their village due to threat perception,” NCW member Chiruwalli Khanna told reporters after meeting senior officials of the state government.

Khanna,who met mother of the deceased girl at Arjungada village under Pipili police station last night,said the family has been living under threat. Though the mother lives in the village,her father and brother are still staying in Bhubaneswar due to fear factor,she said.

The NCW member met victim’s father,Babuli Behera at Ghatikia village near Khandagiri this morning before asking the state government to give security to the victim’s family.

“The victim’s family is receiving continuous threats from some influential political people in Pipili area and fearing to visit the village,” she said.

However,she refused to reveal names of the political persons who were allegedly issuing threats to the Dalit girl’s father and brother.

The 19-year-old Dalit girl of Pipili had died in July after remaining in semi-coma stage for over six months. The girl was allegedly raped and attempt was made on her life. She later succumbed.

Khanna said the victim’s father had told her that about Rs 8 lakh had been withdrawn from his bank account during last three months. The family was confused over the withdrawal of huge amount of money from their bank account.

The NCW had probed the matter as the incident hit national headlines,leading to resignation of a minister from the Naveen Patnaik government last year.

Meanwhile,the crime branch of police has arrested all four persons allegedly involved in the rape and murder of the girl. The investigating agency have also filed chargesheet against eight persons including doctors who allegedly

neglected treatment which finally led to the girl’s death.

Khanna also asked the Odisha Police to provide light engagement to the lady cop who was subjected to physical assault and molestation at the Congress rally here on September 6.

“We have also sought immediate arrest of the culprits involved in the lady constable case,” she said.

