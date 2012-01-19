FIR against Cong and BJP candidates for model code violation

Cases have been registered against Congress and BJP candidates from here for allegedly violating the model code of conduct.

An FIR has been registered against sitting MLA and Congress nominee Subhash Yadav and 10 others after two unauthorised vehicles and a revolver were recovered from him during checking Basrikapur late last night,they said.

In the last elections,Subhash was elected on BSP ticket.

In a separate incident,two rifles and a revolver were recovered from the vehicles of BJP candidate Bharat Singh after which an FIR was lodged against him and four others,police said.

Elections will be held in Uttar Pradesh for 403-Assembly seats in seven phases in Febraury.

