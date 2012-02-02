Centre approves Rs 40-cr industrial upgradation projects in J-K

The Centre has approved projects worth about Rs 40 crore for complete upgradation of various industrial estates in Jammu and Kasmir.

“The Centre has approved about Rs 40-crore projects for complete upgradation of various industrial estates of the state to give boost to industrial activities,” state’s

Industry Minister S S Slathia said.

He launched a Rs 10-crore project for the total upgradation of industrial estate,Gangyal,maintained by Jammu and Kashmir Small Scale Industries Development Corporation (SICOP).

The project is a part of the Prime Minister Task Force Programme approved for the Integrated Upgradation of Basic Industrial Infrastructure in the state under cluster development programme of Micro,Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) aimed at creating employment.

He said a project of over Rs 11 crore has been sanctioned for upgradation of industrial estate Bari Brahamna,Rs 8.61 crore for Industrial Estate Samba and Rs 11.55 crore for Industrial Estate Khunmoh,adding that the projects are envisaged to be completed within a time frame of two years.

