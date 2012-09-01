Ban AAMSU: Assam journalists

Protesting the attacks on journalists by AAMSU during a bandh sponsored by the outfit,scribes Saturday held demonstrations across Assam demanding ban on it and

security to media persons.

Wearing black badges,journalists launched a sit-in at Dighalipukhuri Santi Uddyan here and held the All Assam Muslim Students Union leadership responsible for failing to control its supporters during the Assam bandh on August 28 last.

The scribes condemned the attacks on several media persons across the state and demanded that the government punish the culprits and declare AAMSU a banned organisation.

The security of journalists was under threat,they said,and demanded that the government take measures against it and maintain peace and tranquility among all sections of the people for social harmony.

Journalists who gathered from different parts of the state said AAMSU had tried to prevent them from reporting on the violence on the bandh day.

“We follow law,so should others. The administration should ensure that the AAMSU members and supporters also follow the law of the land,” they said.

Meanwhile,media associations in Assam have decided to boycott all news related to AAMSU for three months to protest the attacks,which left several mediapersons injured.

They also appealed to editors of the print media and electronic news channels not to entertain any kind of news items or press releases of AAMSU leaders and members during the period.

