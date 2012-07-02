4 held in fake admission racket,Rs 13 lakh cash seized

Four persons were arrested and Rs 13 lakh and fake mark sheets were recovered in an admission racket allegedly run by them in engineering and medical colleges,police said today.

The accused were running R S Academy and were allegedly providing fake certificates of Xavier’s International University,Goa and Xavier’s Senior Secondary School,Mumbai and providing students admission in engineering and medical colleges across the country,police said.

Yesterday,police raided their office located in the posh Gokulpeth area of the city and seized some documents.

Investigation is on to find out whether the racket was being operated in UP,Bihar,Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh,police said.

The accused have been identified as Rohan Kumar,Ajay Kumar Singh,Chandrashekhar Lodhi and Rajshree Gajbhiye.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App